Manchin retaliates at AOC, claiming that ‘Weekly Huddles’ with Exxon employees are merely speculation.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has ruffled progressive Democrat feathers with his opposition to a $3.5 trillion bill aimed at social spending programs such as education and climate change policies, said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was only speculating when she claimed he had “weekly huddles” with Exxon executives.

Manchin claimed Ocasio-assertions Cortez’s were “absolutely not true” on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that he does not know the congresswoman personally and believes he only met her once. “She’s just speculating and stating things because she wants to,” Manchin said of Ocasio-Cortez.

Bash brought up Ocasio-tweet Cortez’s from earlier this month, in which she accused Manchin of holding “monthly huddles” with Exxon personnel in order to allow lobbyists to create “so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel bills” that are “killing people.” “I’m sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption masquerading as clear-eyed moderation,” the New York lawmaker continued.

Her remarks, he claimed, “continue to split, divide, divide.”

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only Democrat who has questioned Manchin’s resistance to the social spending bill’s approval, according to Bash. When Bash asked Manchin on whether he opposed the bill because he had been “bought and paid for” by corporate donors, Manchin said that his opponents were “entitled” to their “own facts,” but “not entitled” to “invent” their “own facts to back it.

Manchin has already stated that he will not support a package that costs more than $1.5 trillion, citing the fact that the US government has already spent a significant amount during the pandemic. During the interview on Sunday, the senator maintained his viewpoint.

The West Virginia senator claimed he will “not have” his vote on the spending bill and that “there is no way” it will be enacted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Sept. 27 deadline. Manchin stated that there were many differing viewpoints on the issue.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., was one of the Democrats who lambasted Manchin’s opposition to the plan, questioning whether he was more concerned about his corporate donors than in making good investments for American families.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has also reacted to Manchin’s remarks, calling his opposition “unacceptable.” Sanders claimed that other progressives, including those in the White House, had reached an agreement on which elements of the plan should be addressed.

The large spending bill will cover a wide range of issues. Brief News from Washington Newsday.