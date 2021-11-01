Manchin has stated that he will not vote on the reconciliation bill until the House passes the infrastructure bill.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has threatened to vote against President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending measure unless the House first votes on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“Holding this item hostage is not going to work in securing my support for the reconciliation package,” Manchin said, accusing House progressives of playing a “political game.”

Manchin has stated that he will not support the budget package unless he fully comprehends the bill’s impact on the national debt, the economy, and the American people.

"For the benefit of the country, I urge the House to vote and pass the bipartisan infrastructure measure," says Sen. Joe Manchin. Holding this bill hostage will not get me to vote in favor of the reconciliation bill." "I, for one, will not support a multi-trillion-dollar bill unless Congress provides more clarification on why it chooses to ignore the serious implications of inflation and debt on our economy and existing government programs," Manchin stated.

Many essential components of the bill, including as a billionaires tax, clean energy requirements, free community college, lower prescription prices, paid family leave, and expanding Medicare to include dental and eye care, have been stripped out by Manchin.

Expanded healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act, lower premiums for 9 million Americans, $150 billion for affordable housing, clean energy tax credits, a 15% corporate tax, and free pre-K are all included in the bill.

Progressives are adamant about passing both laws at the same time to ensure that their top priorities are included in the president’s economic strategy. Biden is sure that all 50 Democratic senators would support his program, according to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, reacted to Manchin’s worries shortly after he spoke, stating, “Build Back Better would increase the economy without increasing inflation, since it is fully funded.” The bipartisan bill’s vote has been postponed twice in the hopes of passing the president’s agenda this week.