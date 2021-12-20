Manchin expressed private concerns that parents would use the Child Tax Credit to obtain drugs.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) privately expressed fear to his Democratic colleagues that parents getting the child tax credit might spend the money on drugs. Manchin also suggested that Americans might take advantage of paid time off during deer season to go hunting.

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are hell-bent on drastically reshaping our culture in a way that makes our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” Manchin said publicly about his Build Back Better stance.

Several senators were taken aback by Manchin’s remarks, which they perceived as an unjust attack on his own voters and those raising children in poverty.

“With a massive debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and destructive to every hard-working American at the fuel pumps, grocery shops, and utility bills with no end in sight, I cannot take that risk,” Manchin concluded.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, Manchin said he would vote “no” on President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which aims to extend the social safety net while also combating climate change.

The bill’s enlarged child tax credit, which grants parents $300 per month for each child under the age of six and $250 for children from six to seventeen, is one of the more popular aspects. According to the Treasury Department, the payments began in July and will send $93 billion to families by 2021, lifting millions of youngsters out of poverty. At the end of the year, the current child tax credit will be phased out.

“Senator Manchin has stated that he supports the child tax credit and feels that the funds should be directed to those who need it the most.” “Manchin’s spokeswoman confirmed this on Monday. “He’s also a supporter of a paid-leave scheme with a specific, long-term funding source.” According to Columbia University, the enlarged child tax credit could cut childhood poverty by 45 percent since most parents stated they would use it to save for emergencies, pay for regular expenses, buy basic products for their children, buy food, or start a college fund.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, if the child tax credit is eliminated, 10 million children will return to poverty.