Malala’s Absence at DCP Retreat Stirs Tensions Within Party

Cleophas Malala’s conspicuous absence from the Democracy for Citizens Party’s (DCP) strategic retreat in Mombasa this week has raised eyebrows, fueling speculation about deepening divisions within the opposition party. The high-profile gathering, aimed at shaping the party’s future strategy ahead of the 2027 elections, went ahead without Malala, the former Kakamega Senator and a key figure in the party’s national outreach efforts.

Internal Strains Exposed

The three-day retreat, convened by party leader Rigathi Gachagua, was intended to chart the course for DCP’s evolution from a regionally focused group to a national political force. However, the absence of Malala—who had previously been expected to play a central role in the event—highlighted a rift that insiders fear may be irreparable. His absence was most noticeable during the opening speeches, where Gachagua and organizing secretary Mithika Linturi addressed delegates. The vacant seat at the high table became a silent symbol of the mounting tensions within the party’s leadership.

Malala’s no-show follows a series of incidents over recent weeks that have seen him increasingly distanced from DCP’s activities, fueling rumors that he is reconsidering his political alliances. Those close to the former senator suggest that his absence is not just about the retreat but reflects his broader dissatisfaction with the shifting power dynamics within DCP. While the leadership has downplayed his absence, privately, many worry it signals the start of a deeper fracture at the top.

Focus Shifts to 2027, But Tensions Linger

The Mombasa retreat was a critical moment for DCP, which is aiming to strengthen its national presence and solidify its position ahead of the 2027 election cycle. Key agenda items included recruitment drives in both the Coast and Western regions, strengthening grassroots structures, and positioning DCP as a valuable bargaining bloc in future coalition negotiations.

However, the party’s ambitions are now shadowed by defections and internal unrest. Reports suggest that several disgruntled members are drifting back to the Jubilee Party, a blow to DCP’s unity and weakening its negotiating position in the broader opposition landscape. With Malala, a key figure in the Western Kenya region, sidelined, DCP faces the challenge of filling the void left by his absence in both symbolic and practical terms.

As Mithika Linturi has increasingly assumed a more prominent role at DCP’s strategic meetings, the internal hierarchy of the party seems to be shifting. His greater involvement in the retreat has raised questions about the long-term viability of Malala’s position within the party. Some speculate that Linturi may be positioning himself as Gachagua’s heir apparent, further alienating Malala if tensions continue to escalate.

For now, Gachagua remains focused on maintaining party unity, asserting during the retreat that DCP is building a political machine that will succeed in the 2027 elections. Yet, without Malala’s national appeal and extensive network, many question whether the party can truly transition from a regional force to a nationwide contender.

As DCP grapples with internal divisions, the future of the party—and its ability to maintain relevance in Kenya’s competitive political landscape—remains uncertain. Malala’s silence and his growing distance from the party’s leadership could be a sign that the cracks in DCP’s foundation are only beginning to show.