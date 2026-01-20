Malala Accuses ODM Leaders of Betraying Raila’s Legacy Amid Rising Tensions

Cleophas Malala, former Kakamega Senator and Secretary-General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has launched a fierce attack on officials of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), accusing them of betraying the ideals of Raila Odinga for personal gain and state perks. His remarks, delivered in a fiery speech, have sparked political controversy in Western Kenya, where the battle for influence ahead of the 2027 elections is intensifying.

Allegations of Betrayal and Hypocrisy

Malala’s accusations target key ODM figures who have recently aligned themselves with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, taking up state positions that, according to him, betray the party’s historical commitment to social justice and equity. “These leaders wear the mask of Baba during the day, but at night, they are cutting deals that sell out the very people they claim to represent,” Malala charged, highlighting the hypocrisy he perceives within ODM ranks.

He further criticized ODM officials for prioritizing personal wealth and state privileges over the struggles of ordinary Kenyans. Malala, known for his blunt and confrontational style, invoked Raila Odinga’s legacy of fighting for liberation and equity, arguing that these values are being undermined by leaders more concerned with securing government tenders than addressing the cost of living crisis faced by the populace. “You cannot claim to be a soldier of the struggle while your pockets are lined with the proceeds of complicity,” Malala stated forcefully.

Strategic Attack in Western Kenya

The timing of Malala’s remarks is seen as politically calculated, with Kakamega and the broader Western Kenya region set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming 2027 general elections. By positioning himself as the champion of those disillusioned with the so-called “Handshake” politics between ODM and the government, Malala aims to gain support from voters who feel sidelined by the political rapprochement. His attack on ODM serves as a direct challenge to the party’s longstanding dominance in the region, especially among the Luhya community, also known as the Mulembe nation.

Critics have pointed to the irony of Malala, a prominent figure in the ruling UDA party, accusing ODM of lacking integrity. Many view his criticism as typical of Kenyan political theater, where alliances shift and loyalty is often fluid. Despite these criticisms, Malala’s words resonate with a section of the electorate that is struggling with economic hardship and a fluctuating shilling. His message strikes a chord with voters who are frustrated by what they perceive as the abandonment of core values by established political elites.

As political campaigns heat up in the run-up to 2027, Malala’s outburst has reignited the debate over loyalty, integrity, and the true legacy of Raila Odinga’s leadership. The question now is whether his challenge to ODM will gain traction among voters, or if it will be dismissed as another round of political theater ahead of the next election.