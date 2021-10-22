Liz Cheney reveals that Jim Banks lied about his role on the January 6 Investigation Committee.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Illinois) fraudulently claimed to be a ranking member of the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Events of January 6 in at least one letter to a government entity. The letter was introduced into the legislative record on Friday by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice-chair.

The news broke during a congressional discussion over whether or not to report former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. The House of Representatives had previously voted to hold Bannon in contempt.

“You are getting this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Events of January 6th may have given you a request for information,” Banks said in a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican Leader, chose me to serve as the Select Committee’s Ranking Member.” “Yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to allow me to fulfill my obligations as Ranking Member,” the letter reads. The minority party in Congress retains access to the same information that is provided to the dominant party, according to House of Representatives rules.” “[Banks] noted that the Speaker had determined that he wouldn’t be on the committee, so I would like to introduce for the record number of letters the gentleman from Indiana has been sending to federal agencies, for example, dated September 16, 2021, signing his name as the ranking member of the committee he’s just informed the House that he’s not on and that he in fact is not on,” Liz Cheney said as she read the letter into the record. “Liz Cheney isn’t the ranking member,” a representative for Banks told The Hill in a statement. Because she was appointed by Democrats, she is the vice-chair. This is the first Select Committee in American history to be wholly partisan and without a ranking member. In his letter, Rep. Banks chose to emphasize the minority party’s historic marginalization.”