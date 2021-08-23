Lindell predicts that Trump will be re-elected president before 2022.

Former President Donald Trump could be re-elected to the White House before 2022, according to a close ally.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell projected that Trump would be restored by the end of the year during Trump’s rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday.

According to The Huffington Post, Lindell told rallygoers, “When you steal an election, you don’t just steal an election and we’re going to sit here and say, ‘OK, let’s wait for 2020 — or let’s wait for 2024,” “I’ll tell you what, it’s Trump 2021!” says the narrator.

Lindell further stated that “there is no 2022 and 2024” if his prediction does not come true. In an interview with the Right-Side Broadcasting Network, he confirmed his forecasts, saying that the Supreme Court might convene a “whole new election” this year.

According to the report, the MyPillow CEO also predicted in July that Trump will be re-elected president in August, although that has yet to materialize.

During the event in Alabama, the former president slammed President Joe Biden for the hasty pullout of US forces from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, calling his policies a “huge stain” on the country’s image.

Lindell’s latest prediction and Trump’s “Save America” rally occurred after Cullman County officials declared a state of emergency on Thursday, citing hospital overcrowding due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. In addition, the county is experiencing a labor and bed deficit.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Cullman County, where the event was held, increased by 218 percent in the last two weeks, according to data. According to The New York Times, the seven-day average of new cases on Saturday was 87.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Donald Williamson, announced on Aug. 17 that the state had ran out of intensive care unit beds. “This is our first time here. In terms of our ICU bed capacity, we are truly in new territory,” he told WSFA 12 News.

Despite the numbers, Trump rejected fears that his event might result in a COVID-19 breakout in the state on Saturday night.

“Backstage, I’m shaking hands with everyone. I say, “I’m not sure if this is a good thing or a negative thing.” You’ll find out about it in three or four days. He expressed his hope that this would not be the case.

Later, he advised the gathering of pro-Trump supporters to get vaccinated, but backtracked after receiving backlash from rallygoers. "It's true that you have your freedoms.