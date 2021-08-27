Limits of US Power: A $5 million reward is on the table for a ‘wanted’ terrorist who runs Kabul security.

The Taliban’s choice of a designated terrorist as Kabul’s new security commander has prompted fears about the safety of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans trapped in the capital.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Taliban’s commander of Kabul security, said in a recent interview with Al Jazeera that the militant group is striving to restore order in the area. Haqqani, who has been wanted by the US Treasury Department since February 2011, declared that under Islamic Emirate control, “all Afghans” should feel safe.

“If we can beat superpowers, we can certainly bring security to Afghans,” he remarked.

Haqqani, who is also on the United Nations terror list, has guaranteed Afghans under Taliban rule of their safety, but a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport gates on Thursday added to the fear. At least 13 US service members and a dozen Afghans were killed in the bombing.

As the security situation has become more dangerous, Taliban leaders conceded to NBC News that “releasing thousands of inmates, among them hardline Islamic State commanders, master trainers, and bomb-makers” was a big miscalculation on their behalf.

The Haqqani Network has long had ties to Al-Qaeda and has formed tight ties with other global terrorist organizations. With Haqqani now in charge of security in Kabul, fears of Al-Qaeda being housed once more by Afghanistan are growing, according to VOA News.

During last year’s diplomatic negotiations with US officials, Taliban commanders pledged that they would “not allow any of their members, other persons or groups, including Al-Qaeda, to use Afghan soil to endanger the security of the United States and its allies.”

Ivor Roberts, a senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project, said Al-Qaeda is “deeply integrated” with the Taliban. Roberts, a retired British ambassador, said, “I don’t think they’ll ever cut links with Al-Qaeda.”

The Taliban has yet to be recognized as a terrorist organization by the US government. The Haqqani Network, on the other hand, has been tied to hostage-taking targeting Westerners. According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials have confirmed that the network holds at least one American citizen in custody.

Apart from ISIS during its first two years in power, retired Lt. Gen. Michael K. Nagata claimed the Haqqani Network is “the single most impressive nonstate insurgent organisation” he has ever seen.

While the Taliban and the Trump administration have signed a peace agreement, the recent explosion in Kabul has.