‘Let the Product Speak For Itself,’ Manchin says of a tax credit for union-made electric vehicles.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has spoken out against a provision in Vice President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill that would provide an additional $4,500 federal tax credit for union-assembled electric vehicles, arguing that the best way forward was to “let the product speak for itself.”

Manchin said he approached the provision’s sponsor, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., as soon as he heard about it, while speaking with Automotive News at a Toyota event in West Virginia. Manchin claimed he warned Stabenow that the provision’s increased tax credit for union-developed electric vehicles was “wrong.” “It isn’t who we are as a nation.” He told the outlet, “It’s not how we established this country, and the product should speak for itself.” “We shouldn’t pick winners and losers with everyone’s tax funds,” he continued.

Manchin said Stabenow’s reaction to his remarks was “not good,” but he respects his coworker’s position. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is opposed to some measures in the reconciliation plan, has stated that he will not vote until the infrastructure bill is passed by the House.

The proposed measure in question included raising the 200,000-vehicle-per-manufacturer ceiling, providing an extra $4,500 for cars produced at union facilities, and introducing $7,500 in EV customer rebates at the time of sale.

According to CNBC, the United Auto Workers (AUW) organization has recommended approval for the proposed tax credits. The measure “recognizes the value of unionized workers,” according to the AUW, which has over 400,000 members. Other automakers, on the other hand, have rejected the proposal. Toyota and Honda have both stated that they oppose the exclusive tax credit. “It’s awful for consumers; it’s bad for auto workers, and it’s bad for the environment,” said Bob Carter, Toyota’s senior vice president of sales, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Honda requested its customers “for your cooperation to secure equal treatment of consumer tax credits for the purchase of an electric vehicle” in a news release last week. “Honda’s American autoworkers deserve the same treatment as every other U.S. autoworker,” the company stated.

Stabenow responded to the problem via email to The Detroit News, revealing that she supports Manchin’s proposed legislation two years ago to aid the United Mine Workers of America union in West Virginia. At the time, there was some pushback to Manchin’s suggestion, which Stabenow described as “unfair” and “picking winners and losers.” “We rejected that reasoning,” Stabenow added. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.