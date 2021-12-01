Lauren Boebert’s bigoted attack on Ilhan Omar is condemned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who launched a prejudiced assault on fellow House member Rep. Ilhan Omar, has been criticized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Minn).

On other instances, Boebert referred to Omar and Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Mich.) as the “jihad squad” and “black-hearted horrible women,” respectively.

“It is not good to witness a member of Congress attack another member of Congress. Right? Regardless of the circumstances It doesn’t matter if it’s ethnic, generational, gender, or gender identity. But it’s indecent to witness ostensibly religious people disparaging other people’s faith. It’s obscene “Pelosi stated the following.

Boebert took to Instagram to explain that she had thought about her past comments and that she never sought to harm anyone’s faith. A phone chat between the two representatives, however, did not go well, with Omar saying during a news conference on Tuesday that she canceled the discussion with Boebert after she failed to apologize for her words and “made lies,” adding that Boebert “instead doubled down on her vitriol.” I’m sure @laurenboebert is too stupid to see how her prejudiced remarks have put @Ilhan in danger. But the @GOP’s quiet in the face of this is appalling. Policy disagreements are to be expected, but this is reprehensible and speaks to what has become the norm. https://t.co/PWRZhYSJu8Omar also played and read aloud a recording of a death threat she got after Boebert’s threatening remarks.

“These kinds of heinous acts must be met with retaliation. “Accountability is required,” Omar stated.

She also claimed that she has received hundreds of death threats, all of which were sparked by Republican attacks on her faith.

The House has not yet decided whether to censure Boebert or remove her from her committee duties as a result of her remarks.