Lauren Boebert has been chastised for her comments on Alec Baldwin and her involvement in the January 6 riot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is under fire for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and statements she made about actor Alec Baldwin’s role in the shooting murder of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust.”

Boebert has categorically denied any involvement in the Capitol incident on Jan. 6.

According to Rolling Stone, some Republican lawmakers had “dozens” of meetings planned with the organizers of the rallies that later turned violent and deadly. According to the accounts, Boebert was one of the Republicans mentioned.

“Let me be crystal clear. “I had no involvement in the planning or execution of any event that took place on January 6th in the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C.,” Boebert stated.

Boebert, a fervent supporter of gun ownership, was also chastised for remarks against Baldwin. Boebert posted a screenshot of a tweet from Baldwin dated 2014 the day after the cameraman was shot and killed: “I’m going to design t-shirts that say “my hands are up” in bright yellow banana yellow. ‘Please don’t shoot me.’ Is there anyone out there that wants one?” Baldwin’s tweet was in response to police shootings of unarmed citizens in the United States. Baldwin was teased by Boebert, who posted, “Is this product still available? I’m looking for a film producer…” Boebert was slammed on social media for her possible role in the Jan. 6 incident as well as her remarks regarding Baldwin.

Members of Congress who plot against America and coordinate a coup against the US government should not only be barred from serving in any official role, but they should also be imprisoned.

That is undeniably true. We’re eagerly anticipating the inquiry of your role in the January 6 edition. Prepare yourself, dear. It’s going to be a bumpy voyage. pic.twitter.com/Ztwz7wW4xg Thank you for helping to propagate the J6 commission’s motto. Also, thank you for not concealing your misdeeds. It’s easy to investigate because everything is “in the light.” pic.twitter.com/mG1qBmOtKQI It’s becoming clear. Bo, Bo, Bo! Have you updated your résumé recently? pic.twitter.com/mToNIOJkky Lady, you require assistance. pic.twitter.com/fTnZ2F7BUI Ms. Boebart, this was a tragic and horrible event, and you should be ashamed for politicizing it.

Ladies and gentlemen, the “party of family values.”

This horrible beast is gleefully anticipating a tragic death.

She’s using that terrible catastrophe as a weapon against someone who is unquestionably in pain.

She is the person she is.

She’s a horrible creature.

She is a disgrace to Congress.

