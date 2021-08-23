Lauren Boebert failed to report over $1 million in income earned by her husband.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., may have broken House rules by omitting to declare the source of over $1 million in income earned by her husband in the energy business.

Boebert is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, which raises the possibility of a conflict of interest.

According to financial documents obtained by the Associated Press, Boebert’s spouse Jayson Boebert earned $478,386 in 2020 and $460,601 in 2019 for “consulting services” he gave to Terra Energy Partners.

Jayson Boebert was a contracted shift worker who was not paid directly, according to a Terra Energy Partners spokeswoman. Lauren Boebert did not have a part in the corporation’s relationship with her husband, and he was paid through a company called Boebert Consulting.

Lauren Boebert failed to report her husband’s earnings, despite the fact that campaign finance and ethics laws require candidates and members of Congress to disclose the sources of their immediate family members’ earnings, as well as their investments and assets, to ensure that voters are not aware of any potential conflicts of interest.

Jayson Boebert had worked in energy production for 18 years and at Boebert Consulting since 2012, according to a Lauren Boebert representative. Boebert’s company, JLB993 LLC, took over as Boebert Consulting’s registered agent in 2018, according to Colorado documents. Lauren Boebert filed her fiscal year 2019 report in April 2020, three months after she disclosed her husband’s income from Boebert Consulting in her financial statement.

According to Kedric Payne of the Campaign Legal Center’s senior counsel and director of ethics, lawmakers must report the source of any earned income, and Boebert’s actions raise legal red flags.

“The spouse is obliged to report the source of all earned income,” Payne explained, “and this doesn’t add up with what was in the previous filing.”

“Voters have a right to know to whom their elected leaders are beholden financially.”

Lauren Boebert's re-election campaign's treasurer received a notice from the Federal Elections Commission inquiring about four Venmo payments totaling more than $6,000. The payments were made between May and June, according to FEC reports, and were represented as Lauren Boebert's personal costs that were mistakenly billed to the campaign account.