Lara Trump said the ‘truth’ about Hunter Biden’s artwork is’very dangerous’ for Joe Biden’s presidency.

On Thursday, Lara Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump’s son Eric, warned that the truth about Hunter Biden’s artworks could jeopardize Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Trump said the facts regarding Hunter’s art transactions might be “extremely harmful” to his father’s administration during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” citing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s apparent evasion of questioning as evidence.

“The more arrogant and dismissive Jen Psaki is in her response to a reporter’s query, the more serious the question is, and the answer and the truth would almost certainly be very harmful to Joe Biden,” Trump stated.

“It’s quite sad and scary to see this,” she continued.

After a reporter inquired whether the people who bought the first son’s artworks will remain secret, Psaki became visibly upset during her daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

“It’s still the gallerist’s domain.” We still don’t know and won’t know who bought any of the paintings. Psaki responded, “And the president is still proud of his son.” “Did you have another question?” says the narrator. Psaki’s response has been criticized, with Lara calling it “disappointing” and “upsetting” in her interview on Thursday. Walter Shaub, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics under the Obama administration, expressed similar comments.

He remarked on Twitter, “It’s disappointing to hear @jrpsaki deliver a message that the White House believes the public has no right to ask about ethics.”

Hunter’s artworks, which range in price from $75,000 to $500,000 each, have drawn the attention of persons wanting to curry favor with the president, according to Shaub and other government ethics experts.

Last Monday, photographs released on social media and shared with the press revealed Mayor Eric Garcetti, D-Los Angeles, attending that private showing in his city, causing renewed worry. According to CNN, Garcetti is the president’s pick for the next US ambassador to India.

At the exclusive art show, Michael Tubbs, a senior adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-CA, and former mayor of Stockholm, California, was also seen posing with Hunter for a photo.