Lamu Cotton Revival: Mpeketoni Ginnery Spurs Agricultural Boom

In a remarkable turnaround for Kenya’s cotton industry, Lamu County is rapidly emerging as the nation’s top cotton producer, thanks to the new Thika Cloth Mills ginnery in Mpeketoni. The completion of this state-of-the-art facility, coupled with the success of BT Cotton, has reignited interest in cotton farming, attracting young farmers and generating billions in revenue.

A New Dawn for Cotton Farming

For decades, cotton farming in Lamu was seen as a hopeless venture. With fluctuating prices and no local processing, farmers were forced to transport their cotton hundreds of kilometers to Kitui or Makueni, often for little return. But now, thanks to the 95% completion of the Thika Cloth Mills ginnery, the once-forgotten crop is experiencing a renaissance.

The introduction of genetically modified Bacillus Thuringiensis (BT) cotton, which is resistant to the African bollworm, has drastically improved yields. Where farmers once harvested just 500 kg per acre, the new variety has seen output soar to 1,500 kg per acre.

“I used to see cotton as a crop for the elderly,” says Jennifer Wambui, a 28-year-old former watermelon farmer. “But now, with the ginnery right next door and prices at KES 72 per kilo, cotton is the most profitable crop in the county.” This transformation is not just a financial boon—it’s sparking a generational shift in the area.

Youth and Economic Impact

One of the most striking aspects of this revival is its ability to attract the youth. Over 1,000 young farmers have joined the Lake Kenyatta Cooperative Society, enticed by a “cash on delivery” model promised by the ginnery. The project’s success has done what few agricultural initiatives manage—appeal to the next generation of farmers who are crucial for the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The ginnery has also reduced logistical costs by 40%, eliminating the risks associated with transporting cotton through regions vulnerable to Al-Shabaab attacks. This security dividend has significantly boosted the profitability of cotton farming in the region.

Last season, Lamu farmers earned KES 335 million. With the ginnery now operational, projections suggest that number could skyrocket to KES 1 billion by 2027.

Tejal Dhodhia, CEO of Thika Cloth Mills, has called the Mpeketoni ginnery a “national strategic asset.” By processing lint locally, Kenya is reducing its dependence on imported fabric, making strides towards realizing the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative.

In just a few short years, Lamu has gone from an obscure cotton farming region to the nation’s leading producer. As the first bales of cotton roll off the production line next month, Mpeketoni’s cotton industry isn’t just exporting raw material—it’s exporting a model of economic revitalization that other regions could emulate.