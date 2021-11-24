Kyle Rittenhouse’s visit to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago elicits polarized social media reactions.

Former President Donald Trump said Kyle Rittenhouse and his mother visited with him at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Florida, in an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

In the shooting deaths of two individuals and the injuring of another, Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges.

Rittenhouse was described by Trump as a “very charming young man.”

“He dialed the number. In the interview, Trump stated, “He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello because he was a fan.” “He brought his mother with him.” He’s a really decent young man… That was a prosecutorial error. He shouldn’t have had to go through a trial because of that. He was destined to perish.” In addition, Hannity published photos of Trump and the Rittenhouse family.

The remarks are consistent with Trump’s previous statements while in office. He claimed that during an event in Kenosha in August 2020, Rittenhouse was “violently attacked by protesters.” Rittenhouse “probably would have been killed” if Trump hadn’t shot those three individuals, Trump said after the speech.

Trump’s most recent remark, as well as Rittenhouse’s visit to Mar-a-Lago, spurred social media debate on whether or not they should meet.

Since Trump’s election, our country’s values have deteriorated dramatically.

It’s become standard procedure for him to invite Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago.

Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) is a writer who lives in New York City. 24 November 2021 Good morning, America. Yesterday, President Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse at Mar-a-Lago. I’m looking forward to today’s left-wing meltdown pic.twitter.com/3y719GyRXb Vince Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) is a Twitter user. 24 November 2021 BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse was welcomed to Mar-a-Lago by Trump, who described him as a “wonderful young man.” Is this DISGUSTING to anyone else? xC2hnMzTZp pic.twitter.com @joncoopertweets (@joncoopertweets) is a Twitter user. 24 November 2021 I’d be surprised if convicted killer Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t invited to Mar-a-Lago to hang out with other convicted felons. Who’s with me on this? Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) (@AngelaBelcamino) (@AngelaBelcamino) (@AngelaBelcamino Kyle Rittenhouse claims he has no desire to get engaged in politics and believes his situation “should never have been utilized as a reason” for any political ambitions.

Then he’s off to Mar-A-Lago for a photo op with The Former Guy.

I preferred the “self-defense” tale.

The Trump-Rittenhouse encounter comes after Rittenhouse was interviewed by Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson following his acquittal.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. reaffirmed his support for Rittenhouse. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.