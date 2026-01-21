KUSNET Leadership Re-elected Unopposed in Narok

In a rare show of unity, delegates at the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education (KUSNET) annual conference in Narok have re-elected all 13 national officials without opposition. The smooth re-election signals strong confidence in the leadership’s recent efforts, with Secretary General James Torome and Chairman Amos Mungai remaining at the helm for another term.

Fresh Mandate for Leadership

The re-election of the entire national leadership by KUSNET delegates from across the 47 counties comes after a period of advocacy and tangible victories. The absence of challengers was widely seen as an endorsement of the union’s performance, particularly its focus on enhancing the welfare of special needs educators.

Returning Officer Rebecca Kosgei declared the results amid cheers from delegates, noting that the re-election reflected the leadership’s strong track record. “Members have expressed confidence in the leadership’s ability to continue advocating for their interests,” Kosgei said. Torome, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude for the vote of confidence but acknowledged that the fight for recognition was far from over. “We have fought for recognition, but the war is not won,” he stated firmly.

Key Priorities for the New Term

Looking ahead, Torome outlined the union’s main objectives for the upcoming term, with a particular focus on securing better allowances for special needs teachers. Teachers in this sector face unique challenges, and KUSNET is committed to ensuring their compensation reflects the intensity of their work.

Another top priority is improving the infrastructure for special needs education. Torome emphasized the need for the government to invest more in special needs facilities, which remain underfunded and inadequate in many public schools. “We cannot teach effectively if our classrooms are not adapted for our learners,” he stressed during his speech.

Capacity building also remains a cornerstone of the union’s agenda, with a focus on equipping educators with the latest skills and training to cater to diverse learning needs across the country.

This smooth election and the leadership’s unified vision set a positive tone for KUSNET as it prepares to tackle long-standing issues facing special needs educators. With a fresh mandate and a united front, the leadership is now well-positioned to advocate for more substantial changes, particularly in dealings with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), to ensure better outcomes for both teachers and students.