The Kremlin has officially confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join Donald Trump’s newly formed “Board of Peace,” a controversial geopolitical body that requires a $1 billion payment for permanent membership. The initiative, which aims to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, is rapidly gaining attention for its audacious approach to conflict resolution.

The $1 Billion Price Tag

In a statement that has reverberated through international diplomatic circles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow is carefully considering the proposal, though no final decision has been made. The “Board of Peace,” conceived under the Trump administration, aims to play a central role in the rebuilding of Gaza, devastated by prolonged conflict, as well as mediating global disputes. The model proposed by Trump deviates sharply from traditional multilateral diplomacy, introducing what critics have dubbed a “pay-to-play” framework for international engagement.

Member nations are required to make an upfront payment of $1 billion (approximately KES 145 billion) within their first year of membership. These funds are earmarked for Gaza’s reconstruction, providing a substantial financial incentive for participating governments. Trump, who has positioned himself as the permanent chairman of the board, holds veto power over its operations, effectively shaping the direction of global peace efforts from his seat at Mar-a-Lago.

Global Response and the Board’s Controversial Foundation

The invite list for the “Board of Peace” has raised eyebrows across the globe. Alongside Putin, high-profile figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have been extended invitations to join the board, which now includes Viktor Orban of Hungary as the first confirmed member. The inclusion of Putin, amid ongoing tensions with the West over Ukraine, underscores the unconventional nature of the body. It signals a potential pivot away from established institutions like the United Nations in favor of a more personalized, privatized approach to diplomacy.

The U.N. Security Council, which had authorized a peace board initiative in November, now finds itself sidelined, with Russia and China abstaining from the original vote, citing a lack of clarity. Moscow’s growing engagement with Trump’s board further complicates the global diplomatic landscape, as many perceive it as an attempt to undercut the traditional power structures that have governed international peace efforts for decades.

The current geopolitical climate, with the war in Ukraine continuing into another harsh winter, has made Moscow a pariah in much of the Western world. Trump’s “Board of Peace,” however, offers Putin a rare opportunity for international engagement without the typical diplomatic preconditions, particularly those demanded by Western alliances.

While the creation of the “Board of Peace” is still in its early stages, experts are warning that such a high-stakes approach could set a troubling precedent. “If influence is for sale, and the fate of conflict zones is decided by the highest bidder, we are essentially auctioning the lives of millions,” remarked a Geneva-based conflict observer. For Russia, however, the hefty financial commitment may prove worthwhile in securing its re-entry into global diplomacy, albeit through a platform entirely curated by Mar-a-Lago rather than the U.N. General Assembly.