Kimberly Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, was found guilty in the shooting of Daunte Wright.

Kimberly Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter on Thursday. For first-degree manslaughter, she faces 15 years in prison and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Potter said that in the April shooting, she accidentally fired her 9mm handgun instead of her stun gun.

Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who murdered Daunte Wright during a traffic stop after drawing her revolver instead of her Taser, was found guilty of manslaughter. https://t.co/JqKyVqPEsr BREAKING NEWS: (VIDEO) Kimberly Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer, was found GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FOR KILLING Daunte Wright by a jury.

The judge has ordered that she be brought into custody right now. pic.twitter.com/3AnvmRqz1z The incident happened just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin was on trial for George Floyd’s murder.

Wright was stopped for possessing an expired driver’s license and an air freshener dangling from his rearview mirror, both of which are Minnesota violations.

Wright was not equipped in any way. After learning that he was sought for failing to appear in court on a weapons charge, the stop became more serious.

Officer Anthony Luckey attempted to arrest Wright, but he wriggle free and attempted to return to his vehicle. Potter then drew her gun, mistaking it for her taser, and threatened to tase Wright if he didn’t cooperate.

She shrieked “taser, taser, taser” seconds later before firing a single round at Wright. At the scene, Wright was pronounced deceased.

Former officer Kimberly Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. She claimed she mistakenly thought her gun was a Taser. https://t.co/0I62fIR5uK “This wasn’t a minor blunder. This wasn’t a case of scribbling the erroneous date on a cheque. This was not a case of mistyping a password. This was a monumental miscalculation, a massive blunder of epic proportions “Erin Eldridge, Assistant Attorney General, stated. “It was exactly what she’d been warned of for years, and she’d been taught how to avoid it.” Wright should have obeyed police commands, according to Potter’s defense attorneys.

In her own defense, Potter described the scenario as “chaotic” and said she had to make a split-second decision. She stated that she was concerned for the safety of Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was resting on the passenger side of Wright’s vehicle, and that Johnson could have been injured if Wright had driven away.

Potter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.