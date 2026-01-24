Kenya’s Tax Blow: High Court Overturns Palm Oil Duty, KRA Faces Massive Refunds

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now facing a substantial fiscal setback after the High Court declared a 10% import duty on palm oil unconstitutional. This landmark ruling is expected to lead to billions in refund claims from manufacturers and could potentially reduce the soaring costs of cooking oil in Kenya.

Victory for Consumers as Court Rules Tax Unlawful

In a pivotal decision, Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the palm oil tax, introduced by the Treasury, violated the Constitution due to lack of public participation. The court’s judgment not only invalidates the tax but also sends a stark message to the Treasury about the importance of following legal procedures when imposing taxes.

The controversial 10% import duty on palm oil had a profound effect on the Kenyan market, driving up prices of cooking oil, soap, and margarine—essential household items for many. The tax burdened consumers, particularly the most vulnerable, who were forced to bear the increased costs.

“You cannot tax people by decree,” remarked a representative from the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK). The ruling is hailed as a significant win for the ordinary Kenyan consumer, who can now hope for a reduction in food prices.

Manufacturers Prepare for Refund Battle

With the tax deemed illegal, manufacturers are now gearing up to reclaim millions of shillings that they have overpaid. PwC, a global advisory firm, has swiftly advised importers to aggressively pursue refunds, urging them to take full advantage of the court’s decision. “The money is yours,” PwC’s note to clients reads. “Go get it.”

The KRA, already struggling with tax collection challenges, is now faced with the dual burden of losing the palm oil duty revenue and returning what it collected under an unlawful tax regime. Experts warn that this could severely strain the national budget as refund claims pile up.

The court’s ruling also reinforces the supremacy of the Kenyan Constitution over regional trade agreements, such as the East African Community’s Common External Tariff, which had previously been cited to justify the tax. According to the court, such agreements cannot bypass constitutional requirements, particularly public consultation.

With the tax removed, the price of cooking oil should theoretically decrease, but consumers remain skeptical. Manufacturers will face scrutiny as Kenyans closely monitor whether the benefits are passed on or if companies use the opportunity to boost their profits instead.

This case marks a critical shift in Kenya’s tax policy, sending a clear warning to the government that future levies must adhere to constitutional principles. For now, the KRA finds itself on the wrong side of both the law and public opinion, while Kenyans breathe a sigh of relief over the anticipated drop in essential goods prices.