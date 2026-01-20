Kenya’s Safaricom Sale Faces Backlash Amid National Sovereignty Concerns

The Kenyan government’s controversial plan to sell a 15% stake in Safaricom to Vodacom has sparked intense debate, with many critics warning of potential risks to the country’s economic and data sovereignty. The deal, valued at KES 204.3 billion, aims to address Kenya’s pressing infrastructure needs but raises concerns about the future of the nation’s digital ecosystem and its most profitable asset.

Safaricom: Kenya’s Digital Backbone

Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, defended the decision during a tense session with lawmakers, arguing that the sale was necessary to fund critical infrastructure projects, including 2,500 kilometers of roads and 50 mega-dams. According to Mbadi, the funds are required to boost “commercially viable” projects that will aid the country’s economic development, asserting that the sale is not intended to address inequalities but to prevent the collapse of other vital initiatives.

However, the sale has been heavily criticized by various stakeholders, including the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), which argues that Safaricom, the country’s largest mobile operator, is not just a telecom company but a fundamental part of Kenya’s economic infrastructure. M-Pesa alone processes over KES 25 trillion annually, more than double the country’s GDP. The prospect of losing control over this vital national asset has led to fears that the decision could undermine the nation’s economic sovereignty.

Risks and Repercussions

One of the central concerns is data sovereignty. With more than 30 million Kenyans relying on M-Pesa for their daily financial transactions, the idea that personal data could be managed or accessed by foreign entities has sparked widespread alarm. Critics worry that the deal could expose sensitive information to foreign jurisdictions, undermining the trust of millions of users who rely on Safaricom for secure, local services.

Another concern is the long-term financial impact of the sale. By reducing its stake in Safaricom from 35% to 20%, the Kenyan government risks forfeiting future dividend earnings from one of the most profitable companies in Africa. These dividends currently flow into the country’s national coffers, and their loss could place additional strain on public finances in the years ahead.

Additionally, the move has raised concerns about job security within the company. The “WeCare” youth consortium, which advocates for workers’ rights, has warned that corporate restructuring following such a significant acquisition could lead to layoffs and reduced job security for employees.

The sale comes at a time when Kenya faces increasing pressure to avoid a sovereign default. While Treasury officials have cited a successful Eurobond refinancing as a temporary reprieve, the sale of Safaricom shares represents a high-risk strategy. The government is essentially betting that the infrastructure projects funded by the sale will generate enough economic activity to offset the loss of Safaricom’s contributions to the national budget.

As the proposal moves to the National Assembly for a vote, lawmakers will be forced to decide whether to prioritize immediate financial gains or safeguard the country’s digital and economic independence. For many Kenyans, particularly those dependent on M-Pesa for daily transactions, the decision will have far-reaching personal and national implications.