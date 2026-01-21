Kenya’s Doctors Reject Further Talks, Salaries to Be Paid Back to July 2025

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has firmly rejected any further negotiations over doctors’ salaries, as the government agrees to pay salary adjustments and arrears dating back to July 2025. Under the new agreement, entry-level doctors are set to earn KES 413,000 per month, a significant increase.

Agreement Finalized, No More Talks

In a bold move that signals the end of protracted salary negotiations, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah announced on January 20, 2026, that the union would not engage in any new multi-agency discussions. The union, having secured a deal with the government, is now focused on ensuring that the agreed payments are made. According to Dr. Atellah, the government had proposed setting up a new forum to reconsider the salary framework, but the union rejected this outright. The message was clear: the deal is done, and the court’s decision in 2024 had already confirmed the terms.

“We have rejected the proposal for a fresh multi-agency team,” Dr. Atellah stated, emphasizing that the initial discussions took eight months to complete and that the terms were already legally binding. “Why are we meeting again to discuss what has already been decided?” he added. With backing from the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors, the union’s stance has effectively put an end to any further discussions.

Major Pay Increases, Back Pay on the Horizon

Under the finalized deal, entry-level doctors will see their monthly salary rise to KES 413,000 (approximately $3,170). Medical interns, who play a crucial role in Kenya’s public hospitals, will also benefit, earning KES 206,000 (approximately $1,580) per month. The salary hikes are part of the terms laid out in the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was adopted by the courts in 2024.

The government has committed to implementing these salary adjustments in full by mid-February 2026. In addition, doctors will receive back pay dating from July 2025, with the lump sum payment covering the seven-month delay. This back pay represents a critical financial boost for thousands of healthcare workers who have endured long periods of uncertainty.

Dr. Atellah assured the union’s members that the funds were now available, signaling that the Treasury had unlocked the necessary budget for the payments. The implementation framework for the adjustments is currently being finalized by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Department of Public Service Management.

While the deal is being hailed as a victory for Kenya’s doctors, there is still some caution. In the past, promises of salary improvements have been delayed or left unfulfilled, eroding trust between the medical professionals and the government. However, with the legal backing provided by the 2024 court decision, KMPDU has effectively shielded itself from any future backtracking by the government.

If the government fails to meet the February deadline, the KMPDU has made it clear that it will not hesitate to take further action. The union has shown that it is capable of shutting down the nation’s hospitals, and it will be watching closely to ensure that the commitments are honored.