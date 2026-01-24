Kenya’s Banking Giants Sell Control of NCBA to Nedbank

The powerful Kenyatta, Ndegwa, and Nyachae families are ceding control of one of Kenya’s largest financial institutions, NCBA Group, marking a significant shift in the nation’s banking landscape. In a deal valued at Ksh 111 billion ($856 million), the South African banking giant Nedbank is set to acquire a controlling 66% stake in NCBA, a move that sees local dynasties retreat from the sector they have dominated for decades.

The Deal and Its Implications

This acquisition signals the end of an era in Kenyan banking, as the Ndegwa family, through First Chartered Securities, and the Kenyatta family, via Enke Investments, part ways with their nearly 30% stake in NCBA. For these influential families, the sale is not only a financial milestone but also a strategic exit, unlocking billions in value while passing the reins to a continental powerhouse with the resources to lead in the competitive digital banking sphere.

The transaction, which offers Ksh 105 per share to shareholders, represents a significant premium over recent market prices and has already spurred growth on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The deal is structured with 20% cash and 80% in Nedbank stock, allowing the families to remain invested in NCBA’s future success while losing their control over its direction.

Industry analysts view this shift as an indication that East Africa’s banking sector is moving towards a more corporate, globalized model, with large international players eyeing Kenya as a gateway to the region’s untapped markets. “Nedbank is betting heavily on East Africa as the next frontier for growth, especially with Kenya’s unbanked population,” said one market expert.

A Changing Landscape in Kenyan Banking

As Nedbank moves in, it brings not only financial clout but also a sophisticated corporate banking infrastructure that could transform NCBA into a Pan-African leader in mobile and corporate lending. The acquisition could supercharge NCBA’s capacity to lend to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure projects across the continent, with Kenya as the launchpad for further regional expansion.

The deal also raises questions about the future role of Kenya’s most powerful political families in the banking sector. With the Ndegwa, Kenyatta, and Nyachae families stepping back from their leadership roles, the shift marks the waning influence of family-owned banking institutions in Kenya. As Nedbank takes control, it will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of NCBA, one of the institutions that pioneered mobile banking with M-Shwari.

For now, the regulatory approvals for the acquisition are underway, but the broader message to the market is clear: the age of family-run Kenyan banks is fading, replaced by a new era of corporate-driven growth and global ambition.