Kenya University Fined for Unlawful Salary Deduction

The Employment and Labor Relations Court has ruled in favor of Professor Austin Gumbe, awarding him KSh 500,000 after the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) attempted to unlawfully deduct over KSh 4.1 million from his salary.

In a decision that highlights the importance of due process in employment matters, the court deemed TUK’s actions as unconstitutional and unprocedural. Justice Hellen Wasilwa, in her judgment delivered on January 15, 2026, reprimanded the university for initiating the deduction without proper legal procedure, violating the professor’s rights in the process. She further ordered TUK to pay the costs of the case and interest on the awarded amount.

Unilateral Action Sparks Legal Battle

The dispute began when the university informed Professor Gumbe of a unilateral decision to reclaim the funds, citing alleged overpayments. The university did not provide any opportunity for the professor to challenge or discuss the claim before issuing the threat of salary deductions. According to the court, this move violated the principles of natural justice, which require a fair and lawful process before imposing such punitive actions on employees.

Professor Gumbe, who has been a faculty member at TUK since 2008, argued that the university’s action was a breach of the Employment Act, which mandates that employers follow established procedures when making financial deductions from employees. The court sided with the professor, affirming that employers cannot arbitrarily alter an employee’s salary without adequate justification and consultation.

Justice Wasilwa emphasized that the violation occurred the moment the university initiated the deduction process, even though the court had issued a temporary order halting the salary cut. This ruling reinforces the legal principle that employees must be afforded an opportunity to respond to such claims before any decisions are made.

The ruling has significant implications for public institutions in Kenya, particularly in light of the ongoing financial struggles at many universities. However, the court made it clear that financial difficulties do not justify bypassing employees’ rights.

A Landmark Ruling for Kenyan Academia

This case marks a significant victory for Kenyan academics, who have often faced issues like delayed salaries and arbitrary cuts. The decision serves as a reminder to all public institutions that the Constitution guarantees the right to fair treatment in administrative actions, including in matters of salary and employment disputes.

For Professor Gumbe, the award of KSh 500,000 offers some compensation for the distress caused by the ordeal. However, the wider message is directed at TUK and other public institutions: employees’ rights must always be respected, and the law cannot be ignored in the name of fiscal management.