Kenya Rallies Behind CNN’s Larry Madowo After Online Clash with Uganda’s Muhoozi

A recent Twitter exchange between CNN correspondent Larry Madowo and Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ignited a diplomatic controversy, drawing widespread support from Kenyans who are rallying to defend the journalist. The incident has highlighted the growing tensions between Uganda’s political leadership and Kenyan online activists.

The clash began when Muhoozi, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, used the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue a threatening message to Bobi Wine, the leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), warning that the movement would be “extinguished.” Madowo, reporting on the developments, quoted the tweet, adding his own commentary on the gravity of the threat. The journalist’s move to highlight the comments sparked an immediate backlash from Muhoozi, who lashed out with insults, referring to Madowo as “that CNN boy” and questioning his professionalism.

Muhoozi’s quick response was not surprising to observers familiar with his habit of posting controversial remarks online, often stirring up political debate. However, this attack on a prominent international journalist added a new layer of intensity to the situation.

The Twitter Storm and Kenya’s Response

The confrontation quickly escalated when Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), a powerful online community known for its activism and rapid mobilization, sprang into action. Within hours, the hashtag #HandsOffLarry began trending, with many users expressing their solidarity with Madowo. “Muhoozi thinks he can bully everyone,” one user tweeted, while another remarked, “Larry is a national treasure. You touch him, you touch us.” The outpouring of support underscores the growing sentiment in Kenya that Muhoozi’s remarks went too far.

The online support for Madowo reflects a broader sentiment in the region, with many Kenyans viewing the attack as a challenge not only to a respected journalist but also to the principles of press freedom. The backlash was so swift and powerful that it forced a broader discussion about the impunity of regional leaders and the role of social media in shaping political discourse.

For Kenyan diplomats, the incident added to the already tense diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Kampala. Muhoozi’s history of controversial statements, such as his past threat to “capture Nairobi” in just two weeks, has caused rifts in the past, but this latest exchange involving a global media figure exacerbates existing tensions. The diplomatic consequences of Muhoozi’s actions are likely to reverberate through both countries’ embassies in the coming weeks.

A Journalist’s Professional Response

Despite the barrage of insults, Larry Madowo maintained his professionalism. Rather than engaging in a public feud, he took the matter to a more private space, reaching out to Muhoozi directly via a direct message to clarify the general’s threats towards Bobi Wine. This calm and measured approach stands in stark contrast to the vitriol coming from Muhoozi, who continues to use Twitter as a platform for his unfiltered opinions.

The entire incident underscores the fragility of democratic spaces in East Africa, where journalists who carry out their work are often seen as adversaries to political power. While Muhoozi may hold military rank, the public opinion in Kenya clearly favors Madowo, whose actions have won him the support of a wide-ranging digital audience.

As the online tensions begin to subside, one thing remains clear: Madowo’s defense has become a symbolic battle over press freedom and the rights of journalists to operate without fear of retaliation from those in power.