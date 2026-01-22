Kenya Pushes Back on Concerns Over Uganda’s Oil Refinery Plans

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has sought to reassure the public and investors that Uganda’s growing ambitions in oil refining will not undermine Kenya’s key role as a regional petroleum transport hub. KPC Managing Director Joe Sang has described the extension of the Eldoret-Malaba pipeline to Uganda as a strategic opportunity for greater regional integration, rather than a threat to Kenya’s established dominance in the sector.

Speaking from KPC headquarters, Sang emphasized that the pipeline expansion is designed to complement, not rival, Uganda’s oil refinery initiatives. “An empowered neighbor creates a more robust regional economy,” Sang stated, reaffirming Kenya’s role as a regional trade partner for Uganda. “We are looking at a market of 300 million people in the East African Community, not a zero-sum competition between Nairobi and Kampala,” he said.

Strategic Infrastructure for Regional Cooperation

Amid concerns that Uganda’s push for energy independence could cut into Kenya’s revenues from petroleum transit, Sang insisted that the new infrastructure agreements, signed by both Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, aim to strengthen rather than weaken the energy corridor. The KPC MD pointed out that over 90% of Uganda’s petroleum imports currently pass through Kenya’s Mombasa port, and this new pipeline extension will allow Uganda to reduce the high costs of trucking fuel from the coast, thus making the Northern Corridor even more attractive.

Uganda imports around 2.5 billion liters of petroleum annually—a volume KPC cannot afford to lose. However, Sang argued that the project will boost the region’s energy security and broaden KPC’s future opportunities, particularly by eventually serving markets in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Geopolitical Stakes

Despite the upbeat message, energy analysts caution that Kenya must remain vigilant as regional competition heats up. Tanzania, with its Tanga port, is aggressively courting landlocked nations, potentially drawing traffic away from Kenya’s well-established routes. To stay competitive, KPC is investing in improving its efficiency to maintain its edge as the preferred energy transporter for East Africa.

As the Eldoret-Malaba pipeline continues to take shape, Sang assures stakeholders that KPC is prepared for future challenges. “We are not asleep. We are re-engineering our operations to ensure we remain the transporter of choice,” he said. With increasing regional rivalry, KPC’s long-term success hinges on its ability to adapt swiftly to new geopolitical realities.