Kenya Pipeline IPO: Your Guide to Buying Shares in a KES 163B Asset

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is offering a rare opportunity for Kenyans to invest in a national asset valued at KES 163.6 billion, as the company launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO). With shares priced at KSh 9 each, the KPC IPO promises to give the public a stake in the state-owned fuel transporter, a vital part of the nation’s economy.

The Offer

The KPC IPO, the first fully electronic offering in the region, officially opened on January 19, 2026, and will close on February 19, 2026. The government is selling 65% of its shares, or 11.8 billion shares, leaving 35% in state hands. Analysts describe the IPO as a “defensive stock,” offering stability and profitability with a 3.9% dividend yield. For KSh 9, investors are buying into a company that moves oil—an essential commodity in Kenya and East Africa.

To participate, investors must follow a straightforward four-step process:

Step 1: Open a CDS Account. You can open an account through any licensed stockbroker or the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) app.

Step 2: The Price Tag. Shares are priced at KSh 9 each. The minimum purchase is 100 shares, totaling KSh 900.

Step 3: The Timeline. The IPO runs from January 19 to February 19, 2026, with final trading set for March 9, 2026.

Step 4: The Allocation. 20% of shares are reserved for retail investors, ensuring that individual Kenyans have a fair chance to invest.

Why KPC?

KPC is a robust, debt-free company that has generated KES 18.59 billion in EBITDA in the past year. The company’s monopoly on fuel transportation in Kenya makes it an essential player in the economy. While risks such as pipeline vandalism and shifts toward green energy are potential challenges, KPC remains the backbone of the nation’s energy supply.

This is a rare chance for individual investors to own a piece of one of Kenya’s most crucial assets. The government’s divestment is part of a broader strategy to unlock capital and democratize wealth under President William Ruto’s leadership.