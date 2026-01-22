Kenya Mandates 60% Local Procurement for Foreign Companies Under New Bill

Kenyan lawmakers have introduced the “Local Content Bill 2025,” a bold piece of legislation that will require foreign firms operating in the country to source at least 60% of their goods and services locally, alongside hiring 80% of their workforce from Kenya. The bill, currently under parliamentary review, is a direct response to concerns about the flow of wealth out of Kenya and the country’s sluggish manufacturing sector.

Spearheaded by Laikipia County MP Jane Kagiri, the Local Content Bill seeks to reverse a long-standing trend of multinational corporations relying on imported goods and foreign labor, redirecting economic activity back into Kenya. “Foreign companies should contribute to Kenya’s growth—not just extract profits,” Kagiri argued. “If you’re doing business here, you must help build Kenya.” The bill’s provisions are seen as a way to boost local manufacturing, create jobs for skilled Kenyan workers, and curb the proliferation of counterfeit products.

Key Provisions and Potential Benefits

Under the proposed law, foreign companies will be mandated to prove that 60% of their procurement spend stays within Kenya, benefiting local suppliers. This is expected to present new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that will have greater access to large-scale contracts. Additionally, companies will be required to ensure that 80% of their workforce is Kenyan, with a focus on knowledge transfer rather than just labor exploitation.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the Kenyan government to revive the country’s industrial base, which has long been under pressure from cheap imports. With a significant share of foreign investment tied up in imports, the government hopes to stimulate local production by reducing reliance on external suppliers. This will also help to preserve foreign exchange, currently drained by the outflow of money through imports.

Challenges Ahead

While the bill has received support from local advocates, it has also drawn criticism from several business leaders. Concerns have been raised about the capacity of local suppliers to meet the increased demand for goods, particularly when it comes to maintaining the quality required by international standards. The sudden shift could result in a compliance headache for foreign companies, many of which have relied on streamlined supply chains that bypass Kenyan manufacturers.

Despite these challenges, the government remains firm in its stance that foreign companies must contribute more to Kenya’s economic development. “The time of easy profits from Kenyan markets is over,” stated a government spokesperson. The bill is expected to undergo further review before becoming law, but its introduction marks a significant shift in Kenya’s approach to foreign investment and local economic participation.