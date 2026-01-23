Keir Starmer Condemns Trump’s Afghan Troops Comments

Prime Minister’s official spokesman has fiercely rejected comments made by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that NATO allies, including the UK, remained far from the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict. The remarks, made in a Fox News interview, sparked outrage in Britain, especially from veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The UK government has emphasized the significant sacrifices made by British troops, pointing to the 457 lives lost in Afghanistan as evidence of their front-line involvement.

Trump’s assertion that allied forces “stayed a little back” during the war has drawn severe criticism. In response, Downing Street stated that Trump was “wrong to diminish the role” of NATO forces in Afghanistan, which operated alongside US troops after Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was invoked post-9/11. The spokesperson stressed that British forces, along with their NATO counterparts, fought at the heart of combat operations, contributing to the shared mission of global security.

Veterans and Families Respond

The backlash against Trump’s remarks was swift and intense. Labour MP Clive Lewis, an Afghanistan war veteran, dismissed Trump’s comments as a deliberate provocation, claiming that those who served in Afghanistan, and the families who supported them, knew the truth of their sacrifices. “Donald Trump’s comments will hurt many people, especially those who lost loved ones or are still living with the consequences of serving in Afghanistan,” Lewis said.

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson was severely injured in Afghanistan, expressed her anger, calling Trump’s comments an “ultimate insult.” She emphasized that British troops faced the same dangers as American soldiers, patrolling in some of the most dangerous regions of the conflict. “To hear this man say, ‘you just fannied about behind the front lines’… it’s just beyond belief,” she added.

In a video posted online, Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, a former Royal Marine who served five tours in Afghanistan, branded Trump’s statement “absolutely ridiculous,” offering to meet with anyone who believed the claims to discuss the reality of the sacrifices made. Carns emphasized that the British armed forces stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the defense of shared values.

The criticism has extended beyond veterans, with the families of fallen soldiers also voicing their anger. Robert Dicketts, whose son Oliver died in Afghanistan in 2006, described Trump’s remarks as a “bloody cheek.” He called for the British government to remind the world of the pivotal role British troops played in Afghanistan, asserting that Trump’s lack of historical knowledge was evident in his false claims.

Ben Parkinson’s mother, Diane, voiced her belief that the UK government should confront Trump over his comments. She urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “make a stand for those who fought for this country and for our flag,” referring to the long-lasting trauma families continue to endure after their loved ones served.

As anger spreads, several MPs, including Labour’s Stephen Kinnock, have urged the UK government to defend the legacy of British troops. Kinnock described Trump’s comments as “plainly wrong” and highlighted the shared sacrifices of British and American forces, stressing that the UK will continue to honor its armed forces and their patriotism. “The British public feels very strongly about the need to defend our armed forces,” Kinnock added.

Trump’s remarks, made during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, have led to renewed debates about NATO’s role and the sacrifices made by its member nations. His comment about the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan has become a focal point for those advocating for greater recognition of the contributions of British service members. The controversy continues to unfold as public figures demand a clear response from the Prime Minister on this highly charged issue.