Katsina State’s Pension Reforms Set a New Standard for Kenya

In a move that could reshape the future of pension management in Africa, Nigeria’s Katsina State has saved an impressive N19 billion (KES 1.5 billion) through groundbreaking pension reforms. This success story stands in stark contrast to the often-dismal situation facing pensioners in Kenya, where retirees frequently struggle to access their funds for years.

The reforms, spearheaded by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, have been hailed as a model of fiscal discipline. Inaugurating a new Pension Transition Board, Radda has set a high bar for other states to follow. The state’s efforts have not only cleared a massive backlog of pensions, but also generated a remarkable N668 million (KES 53 million) in investment returns between June 2023 and December 2025, proving that efficient pension management can be both fiscally responsible and profitable.

Efficient, Transparent, and Profitable

Under the new pension scheme, Katsina State took decisive steps to tackle “ghost pensioners” and streamline contributions, ensuring that funds are used more effectively. Governor Radda emphasized the dignity owed to retirees, a sentiment that resonates deeply in Kenya, where many pensioners face financial hardship while waiting for their dues.

Central to Katsina’s success has been transparency. The newly-formed board includes union representatives and independent observers, ensuring that the system is free from the corruption and opacity that have plagued pension schemes elsewhere in Africa. By removing political interference, the state has turned its pension fund into a growth engine, offering a stark contrast to the mismanagement of funds often seen in Nairobi.

The new approach has replaced the outdated “pay-as-you-go” system with a fully funded model, anticipating liabilities before they become due and ensuring timely disbursal of funds. This forward-thinking strategy has helped Katsina’s pension system run smoothly, providing retirees with the security they deserve while generating significant returns.

A Model for Kenya

Katsina’s success is a wake-up call for Kenya’s pension administrators. For years, the Kenyan government has blamed a lack of funds for its inability to provide timely payouts to retirees. However, the results in Katsina suggest that the real issue may be political will and mismanagement, not a lack of resources.

As Kenya’s aging population faces a growing pension crisis, the lessons from Katsina are clear: with better oversight, streamlined processes, and the political will to reform, Kenya can achieve the same level of success. If a state government can turn its pension system around in just two years, there is no excuse for the national government to fall short.

Ultimately, the true measure of a government’s success is how it treats those who have contributed to its growth. Katsina has passed that test, while Kenya continues to face significant challenges in securing a dignified retirement for its citizens.