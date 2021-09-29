Karen Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles, and she wants to be the first black woman to lead the city.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., declared her candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles this week, telling her constituents that she is putting her “full heart” into the contest.

Bass, 67, is considered a frontrunner in a crowded field, and if elected, she will be the first Black woman to serve as mayor in the United States. Los Angeles is the United States’ second most populous city.

She wants to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is unable to run for re-election owing to term constraints. In July, President Joe Biden revealed that Garcetti would be nominated to be the United States’ ambassador to India.

Bass, a long-serving congressman, promised to focus her campaign on the city’s homeless crisis. According to a survey released in June 2020, there are a staggering 66,463 homeless people in Los Angeles.

I’m ready with all my heart. Let’s make this happen – together.

I’m a mayoral candidate.

https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT

“Homelessness has turned into a public health, safety, and economic issue in our city,” she said. In a statement, Bass said, “I’ve spent my whole life bringing people together in coalitions to tackle complex challenges and generate meaningful change – especially in times of crisis.”

According to Bass, tackling the city’s homeless situation requires “addressing the core causes of homelessness: a lack of affordable housing, healthcare, job training, mental health services, and drug and alcohol therapy.”

Bass was the Speaker of the Assembly until being elected to Congress in 2010. She also co-founded Community Coalition, a non-profit focused on social and economic challenges in South Los Angeles.

City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Councillor Kevin de Leon and City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, businesswoman Jessica Lall, and real estate broker Mel Wilson are among the mayoral candidates.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bass raised more than $520,000 for her congressional reelection campaign, which she withdrew from on Monday.

Bass was a candidate for a number of high-ranking positions. She was being considered as Biden’s running mate in 2020. Before California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was chosen by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Bass was considered as a Senate successor for Vice President Kamala Harris. It was speculated in 2018 that she could be Speak of the House.

On November 8, 2022, a mayoral election will be held.