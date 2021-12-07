Kamala Harris is an actress who is well-known for her role Report: A ‘Bully’ And ‘Destructive’ Boss Pours ‘Soul-Destroying Criticism’ On His Employees.

According to a source, a former aide to Kamala Harris described her as a “bully” and “destructive” person to deal with before she won the vice-presidential post, and stated that employees in her office had to face “soul-destroying criticism.”

According to The Washington Post, some of Harris’ former employees claimed that she would refuse to study briefing materials produced by her staff members, but would blame them if she appeared unprepared.

“It’s evident you’re not working with someone who is willing to do the prep and effort,” a former colleague told the daily on condition of anonymity. “You have to put up with a steady barrage of soul-crushing criticism from Kamala, as well as her own lack of confidence.” So you’re always defending a bully for reasons that aren’t entirely evident.” Gil Duran, who worked with Harris as California’s attorney general in 2013, blasted the latter’s work ethics, claiming that she had individuals pretending to be leaving for good reasons.

Duran, who now works as an editorial page editor for The San Francisco Examiner, noted that seeing Harris repeat “destructive behaviors” was “sad.”

“Longtime Harris observers in California will recognize such tales of mayhem. I’m not surprised, as a former Harris staffer who left after five months in 2013. Still, it’s depressing to witness her repeat the same old damaging behaviors in front of the glare of the Washington press corps,” Duran wrote in a column last week.

Some Harris supporters told The Washington Post that the criticism stemmed from her being the first woman, Black American, and Indian American to be elected vice president in the United States. According to the source, she is also being considered as a possible Democratic presidential candidacy.

Harris can be a “difficult boss,” according to Sean Clegg, a partner with the political consulting firm Bearstar Strategies, which has counseled numerous California legislators. He did point out, though, that she had never been abusive to him.

“I’ve never had an incident in my lengthy relationship with Kamala when I felt she was being unfair,” he told the publication, adding, “If she were a guy, she’d have a TV show called ‘The Apprentice.'”