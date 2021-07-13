Kamala Harris Hints At Voting Rights Filibuster Participation

Vice President Kamala Harris intimated Tuesday in an interview with NPR that she has spoken to senators about reforms to the filibuster.

Harris spoke with Asma Khalid of NPR about voting rights under the Biden administration.

In June, all Senate Democrats voted in favor of the For The People Act, an enormous package that contains voting access and campaign finance provisions, but it was stopped by a Republican filibuster. Harris aims to examine possible exclusions to the law in order to move it forward.

She did say, though, that she would not publicly negotiate something that the White House has said is up to Congress.

“Of all the concerns that the United States Congress can address, I feel that the right to vote is the key that unlocks all other rights,” she stated. “As a result, it should be one of the organization’s top priorities.”

Voter registration, vote-by-mail, and early voting options would all be expanded under the proposed bill. It would also contain election security and campaign financing provisions.

The bill will need 60 votes to pass in the Senate, which is now split 50-50 between the two parties.

In the debate over voting rights, many progressives in Congress and outside campaigners have advocated for the filibuster to be abolished.

President Joe Biden “should endorse” the concept of allowing issues connected to the Constitution, including voting legislation, to pass with a simple majority, according to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who claimed he discussed it with Harris.

Harris was named to lead the administration’s voting rights efforts by Biden in June.

Harris did not say which politicians she will speak with in her NPR interview.