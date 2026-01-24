Kalonzo Musyoka Vows to End Northern Kenya’s Historic Marginalization

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared his intention to address the long-standing issues facing Northern Kenya during a visit to the region, pledging a robust approach to devolution aimed at ending economic neglect. The seasoned politician described the historical marginalization of the area as “economic apartheid,” vowing to enact policies that will significantly benefit pastoralist communities plagued by drought and insecurity.

Musyoka, addressing enthusiastic crowds under the harsh sun, criticized the limited impact of the Equalization Fund, arguing that it had failed to create substantial change. He proposed a shift in power dynamics, with a focus on devolving control over vital resources like security and local development. His promise includes securing 35% of national revenue for counties, a move that would directly support areas where basic infrastructure is severely lacking.

The Devolution Strategy

The Wiper leader’s strategy for the region revolves around the decentralization of authority and resources. “Nairobi has eaten the meat and left you with the bones for too long,” Musyoka said, using his signature metaphor to emphasize the imbalance in resource distribution. His proposal includes laws that would allow local communities to directly benefit from natural resources such as minerals and renewable energy projects like wind and solar power, which could revolutionize the local economy.

Security is also a cornerstone of Musyoka’s plan. He promised a restructuring of the police force to create a more localized, community-based approach to law enforcement. This would replace the “military force” model that has proven ineffective in addressing local issues, particularly in regions beset by frequent banditry.

Promises and Political Strategy

Musyoka’s tour is seen by political analysts as a calculated move to secure the pastoralist vote, a key group in Kenya’s national political landscape. This demographic has become more politically assertive, and its support is crucial for anyone hoping to ascend to the presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections. However, local residents remain wary, with many viewing similar promises from past leaders as empty rhetoric. The real challenge for Musyoka will be convincing the electorate that his proposals are more than just another round of political promises.

As Musyoka continues his campaign, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on Northern Kenya, where the road to State House may very well run through the dust-choked plains of this marginalized region.