Kalonzo and Gachagua Call Out Northern Kenya Governors over Mismanagement

In a rare alignment of political forces, Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of Wiper, has joined forces with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to launch a blistering critique of Northern Kenya’s governors, accusing them of failing to improve the region despite the influx of billions in devolved funds.

Their condemnation of local leadership in the North marks an unexpected shift in the political landscape, as two leaders often on opposite sides of the aisle now unite to hold regional governors accountable for the persistent poverty that continues to plague the area.

A Call for Accountability

The friction erupted this week when Gachagua publicly criticized Northern Kenya’s leaders, urging them to leave the affluent neighborhoods of Nairobi and visit their impoverished constituents. “We cannot have leaders living in luxury while their people suffer,” Gachagua declared, highlighting the dissonance between the wealth of regional governors and the squalor faced by their constituents.

Musyoka, speaking in support of Gachagua’s remarks, emphasized the large sums of money that have been allocated to these regions over the years, questioning where the funds had gone. “Over Ksh 100 billion has been pumped into these counties since 2013,” he stated. “Where is that money? Why are children in Mandera still studying under trees while their governors buy apartments in Nairobi?”

The criticism is directed at leaders who have overseen Northern Kenya’s development funds but failed to make substantial improvements to the region’s infrastructure or education system, which remain underdeveloped. Gachagua’s sharp words have struck a chord with Musyoka, who backed his sentiments with similar accusations.

Financial Discrepancies and Regional Inequality

The Equalization Fund, designed to boost the development of marginalized areas, has been a focal point of this attack. Despite the allocation of substantial funds, repeated audits have shown mismanagement, raising questions about the integrity of financial oversight in the region. The political structure, characterized by negotiated democracy and clan-based power, is said to shield the region’s governors from true accountability, according to Kalonzo.

Observers are now speculating that this political realignment may be a strategic move aimed at appealing to the frustrated youth of Northern Kenya. By criticizing the leadership, both Musyoka and Gachagua are positioning themselves as champions of the marginalized, bypassing traditional political gatekeepers to tap into the discontent that has long simmered in the region.

The broader context is one of systemic neglect: for many ordinary residents in Wajir, Garissa, and other northern counties, the promise of devolution remains unfulfilled. Basic services, such as healthcare and drought relief, are often inadequate, leaving locals struggling with issues that leaders in the region have failed to address effectively.

Musyoka insists that the issue goes beyond politics. “It is about humanity,” he stressed. “You cannot claim to represent people you do not live with. You cannot claim to fight for people whose suffering you do not share.”

The coordinated attack on the governors has already caused ripples within the Council of Governors, signaling that the era of leniency toward Northern Kenya’s leadership may be over. If both the government and opposition agree on the failure of regional leadership, the consequences for the governors could be severe.