Kabogo Criticizes Gachagua’s “Revenge Politics” in Mt. Kenya Leadership Debate

In a growing political rift within Mt. Kenya, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has launched a strong critique against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s leadership approach, accusing him of fueling “revenge politics” that risks undermining the region’s unity and developmental progress. The remarks come as political positioning intensifies ahead of Kenya’s 2027 elections, with Mt. Kenya’s critical role in the national political landscape under the spotlight.

Political Rift Deepens in Mt. Kenya

Speaking at a public forum in Kianwe Primary School, Ndia, Kirinyaga West, Kabogo sharply criticized Gachagua’s narrative that Mt. Kenya is under siege, arguing that such divisive rhetoric weakens the region’s collective political strength. Kabogo, who is a prominent figure in the region, expressed concern that Gachagua’s calls for a “one-term presidency” for President William Ruto were dangerous and divisive, suggesting that they could unravel the political unity built under Ruto’s leadership.

“Mt. Kenya is safer and better in the hands of President Ruto,” Kabogo emphasized, urging the region to prioritize unity and long-term development over personal grievances. He warned that Gachagua’s approach could alienate potential allies, jeopardizing critical ongoing infrastructure projects and social programs, including expressway expansions and affordable housing initiatives.

Gachagua Responds to Accusations

In response to Kabogo’s sharp remarks, Gachagua rejected the accusation that his political activities were driven by personal vendettas. The former Deputy President, in interviews preceding Kabogo’s comments, framed his stance as a principled call for good governance and political accountability, aimed at securing Mt. Kenya’s political relevance as Kenya approaches the 2027 elections.

Gachagua’s position resonates with a segment of the Mt. Kenya electorate, particularly among younger voters, who are concerned with issues of leadership style, economic performance, and generational change. Gachagua’s narrative is grounded in a call for more active involvement in shaping the future of the region, rather than simply aligning with the status quo.

Strategic Implications for 2027 Elections

Mt. Kenya’s electoral power remains a key factor in the upcoming elections. The region was instrumental in President Ruto’s 2022 victory, contributing nearly 77% of valid votes in his favor. Kabogo’s comments appear to be aimed at consolidating pro-Ruto sentiments in preparation for a potential challenge from Gachagua and other political figures vying for control of the region’s leadership in the lead-up to 2027.

Political analysts suggest that the mounting tension between Kabogo and Gachagua reflects broader realignments in Mt. Kenya politics. As figures from both sides attempt to navigate the emerging power struggles, the region remains pivotal to Kenya’s national political future.

In sum, Kabogo has called for unity under President Ruto, urging that the Mt. Kenya region remain focused on development and collective progress. Gachagua, on the other hand, maintains that his actions are driven by a desire to strengthen the region’s political leverage. With 2027 fast approaching, the rift between the two leaders seems set to shape the political narrative in one of Kenya’s most influential regions.