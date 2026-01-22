Junet Blames Muhoho Kenyatta for Missing Campaign Funds

The ongoing fallout within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over the 2022 general election continues to unravel, as National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has made explosive claims about the management of campaign funds. The new revelations are a direct response to accusations from ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who pointed fingers at Junet for allegedly mismanaging billions intended for party agents.

The Campaign Funds Controversy

In a fiery counterattack, Junet Mohamed dismissed Sifuna’s accusations as baseless, shifting the blame to the Kenyatta family. He accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, of overseeing the funds designated for election agents. According to Junet, Muhoho, operating from a private office in Westlands, assigned an IT expert named Patrick Mburu to manage the funds and agents during the election. This arrangement, Junet claims, led to a catastrophic failure that left Raila Odinga’s campaign vulnerable at critical polling stations, directly impacting the integrity of the election process.

“The answer is simple and clear. Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds to his brother, Muhoho,” Junet asserted, distancing himself from any wrongdoing. He added that Mburu, who claimed expertise in preventing electoral manipulation, played a central role in the mishandling of the agents’ logistics. The bungled operation is now central to the ongoing dispute between the two ODM leaders.

Accusations and Denials

The conflict ignited after Sifuna accused Junet of squandering the funds, which he claims contributed to the loss of the presidency. Sifuna’s fiery remarks labeling ODM MPs supporting the government as “washenzi” (fools) further exacerbated tensions within the party. Junet’s response was equally combative, denying any personal responsibility and placing the blame firmly on the shoulders of the Kenyatta family’s “deep state” machinery.

The stakes of this escalating feud are high, as it exposes deep ideological divides within ODM. On one side, there are the “purists” led by Sifuna, who demand accountability for the party’s loss, while on the other, there are the “pragmatists”—a faction of ODM members who have aligned themselves with the current government. Junet’s public accusations have reignited discussions about the internal struggles that have long plagued the opposition party.

As the verbal sparring continues on social media platforms and in press conferences, the rift between the two ODM leaders threatens to further undermine the unity of the opposition. For many party supporters, the revelations of financial mismanagement only add to the painful memory of a lost presidential election, where many believe victory was either sabotaged or mishandled by the powerful figures behind the scenes.