Joe Manchin, who is hesitant to support a billionaires’ tax, proposes a 15% ‘Patriotic’ tax instead.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., raised reservations on Wednesday about supporting a billionaires tax to fund President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, initiated the proposed tax. By imposing a 23.8 percent tax rate on long-term capital gains tradeable investments that can be spread out over a five-year period, it would affect 700 Americans with $1 billion in assets or who make $100 million per year. For tradeable investments that can be spread out over a five-year period, the most significant tax bills would impose a higher capital gains rate. Those subject to the proposed tax would be required to pay an annual income tax on unrealized gains.

After Sen. Joe Manchin expressed reservations earlier in the day about the planned clause in President Joe Biden’s budget package, Democrats have already canceled the controversial plan to tax the wealth of around 700 billionaires. https://t.co/HUN9PmNVBY pic.twitter.com/cJN66Gmvl8

Taxing billionaires, according to Senator Joe Manchin, is “divisive.”

Joe, you know what divides people?

While many Americans go without paid leave, lack affordable childcare, and face exorbitant prescription drug expenses, the wealthy are hoarding vast sums of money and using endless tax loopholes.

That’s a polarizing statement. https://t.co/u5B2ac78Tc Top earners would be compelled to provide the IRS with a detailed report on how much their assets increased or decreased in value each year.

“With the Billionaires Income Tax, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore justice to our tax code and support important investments in American families,” Wyden said in a statement.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hailed the idea “a step in the right direction,” but said more work was needed.

“I’m not fond of it.” “I don’t like the implication that we’re going after different individuals,” Manchin told reporters, adding that the wealthiest Americans “bring a lot of employment, invest a lot of money, and donate a lot to humanitarian endeavors.” Manchin proposed a 15% “Patriotic” tax on people who avoid paying taxes by using loopholes in the tax code, rather than a wealth tax that would apply to billionaires.

“We’ve all agreed on a business tax of 15%.” Rather than attempting to punish those in the stratosphere, we should be grateful that this country is capable of producing wealth. “However, there is a patriotic duty to pay something to this wonderful country for providing you with the security, support, and opportunity,” Manchin stated.

