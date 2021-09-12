Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, has stated that he will not support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion stimulus package because it is not urgent.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on CNN on Sunday that he would not back Vice President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget bill because it lacked “urgency.” Manchin is a pivotal vote in the Senate’s evenly divided chamber, having called for a “strategic pause” in the Democrats’ spending agenda on September 2.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $3.5 trillion package was going forward, which is a critical endeavor for Democrats, who control the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives.

“He won’t have my vote on $3.5 [trillion], and Chuck knows that, and we’ve talked about it,” Manchin said on “State of the Union” with Dana Bash.

“We’ve already spent $5.4 trillion and tried to help Americans in every way we can, and a lot of that support is still there and will last until next year, 2022, so what’s the rush?” What is our sense of urgency? We don’t have the same sense of urgency as we did with the American Rescue Plan. We were able to get that done promptly. That amounted to roughly $2 trillion.”

Bash pressed Manchin for a monetary sum he’d be ready to take. Manchin refused to give a figure, instead saying, “You’re going to have to look at it and see what you’re able to do in a decent, responsible manner.”

Manchin stated that he would rather that Americans receive assistance now rather than over a 10-year period, as the measure proposes. He believes Biden and Congress should pay more attention to issues like inflation and the 8 million unemployed Americans.

“Eight million individuals are still looking for work. Something isn’t quite right. Don’t you think we should halt and see what happens?” he stated

“We don’t know about inflation; we know it’s out of control right now; I can tell you that inflation is out of control in West Virginia, and on top of that, we’re going to face geopolitical issues; shouldn’t we be prepared?”

“There is no way we can get this done by the 27th,” Manchin added, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deadline.

The law aims to improve health care, childcare, and education while also creating jobs and combating climate change. Higher taxes on the wealthy and companies would be used to fund it.

Manchin has suggested that Congress take more time to think about it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.