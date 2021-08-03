Joe Biden Calls On New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Resign Over Harassment Allegations

President Joe Biden called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after a report by the state’s attorney general concluded that he sexually assaulted several female employees.

“I believe he should step down. The state legislature, I suppose, may elect to impeach him. At a press conference, Biden said, “I don’t know for sure.”

Biden said he did not speak with Cuomo on Tuesday and that he only knew the “end result” of the report because he did not read it in depth.

When the sexual claims were first made public in March, Biden said he thought Cuomo should resign if the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found the allegations to be true.

Cuomo was determined to have participated in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching” and made repeated statements of a “sexualized or gender-based nature,” according to the attorney general’s inquiry.

Attorney General Letitia James stated at a press conference that the evidence depicted a “very troubling, yet undeniable picture.”