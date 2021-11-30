Jill Biden vs. Melania Trump in the White House Christmas Tree and Decorations

First Lady Jill Biden revealed the White House Christmas decorations for 2021 on Monday, evoking comparisons to former first lady Melania Trump’s approach to the holidays.

During the Trump administration, the White House was adorned for the holidays in a darker motif, with crimson trees and white branches filling the entryway. This year, First Lady Biden presented decorations that were a departure from Trump’s aesthetic, with flowers, butterflies, and brighter colors.

Melania Trump decorated the Blue Room with a tall Christmas tree containing ornaments drawn by kids under the #BeBest initiative and draped with yellow ribbons in December 2020, the Trumps’ final Christmas in the White House.

This year, the Blue Room displays a tree ornamented with cut-outs of white doves and silver decorations and lighted by strings of white Christmas lights. Gold stanchions surround the tree as well. A garland of doves and white lights adorned the fireplace as well.

Melania Trump’s gingerbread house, which was on display in the State Dining Room last year, was a near-perfect copy of the White House, complete with the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, Rose Garden, and First Ladies’ Garden.

Melania’s fireplace, which was also draped with a garland of yellow ribbons and flowers, was decorated in the same style as their Christmas tree.

The White House is flanked by various buildings, including Dr. Biden’s gingerbread house, which is also located in the State Dining Room. A hospital, petrol station, school, post office, and grocery store are among the decorations, which appear to be a reference to frontline workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A garland of brilliant white lights, crimson ornaments, six stockings, and red ribbons adorned the First Lady’s fireplace. Two Christmas trees flanked the fireplace, with ornaments depicting the Biden family.

Melania decorated about a dozen Christmas trees in the Cross Hall and Grand Foyer last year, with red ornaments and red and black-colored Christmas gifts underneath. A bouquet of red roses was also displayed in two plant pots in the entryway.

Biden, on the other hand, decked the halls with a wall-mounted stack of massive red Christmas boxes and a row of smaller trees trimmed solely with Christmas lights. The Biden family invited a band to play music in the same hallway. Green garlands adorned the arches that ran the length of the corridor. On the other hand. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.