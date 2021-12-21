Jesse Watters should be fired, right? Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News Anchor For ‘Ambush’ Comments.

At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci requested Fox News personality Jesse Watters be fired for making violent statements intended at the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Watters invited guests to “ambush” Fauci at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with questions about the National Institutes of Health’s “gain-of-function” study.

“Now it’s your turn to take the death shot. Is this the death shot? With a surprise attack? Deadly. Watters explained, “Because he doesn’t see it coming.”

Gain-of-function research entails genetically changing organisms in order to improve gene products’ biological functions.

“The NIH has never and does not now sponsor gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said under oath in October.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, Fauci called Watters’ comments “awful.” During the pandemic, Fauci said the only thing he’s done is encourage people to be vaccinated, be cautious in public places, and wear a mask.

“And for that, you’ve got some person out there urging that people should ambush me with a kill shot?” What type of madness is there these days in society?” Fauci continued.

“The guy should be fired right now,” Dr. Fauci said of FOX News host Jesse Waters.

Waters informed a crowd yesterday that he planned to “ambush” Dr. Fauci with a “death shot” so he wouldn’t see it coming. pic.twitter.com/GEnuz1BzIO Watters will not face any disciplinary action from Fox News, according to the network.

Fauci had previously chastised Fox after another Fox show compared him to famed Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele, claiming that the network’s lack of retaliation was “astonishing.”