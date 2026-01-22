Jayne Kihara Sues Moses Kuria Over Defamatory Slurs Following Husband’s Death

Kenya’s political landscape has been rocked by a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara against former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. Kihara is suing Kuria over malicious online comments he made regarding the death of her husband, escalating tensions surrounding political discourse in the country.

Defamatory Claims Spark Outrage

The controversy erupted after Kuria posted a series of allegations on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Kihara of causing her husband’s death by infecting him with a disease. These claims, widely regarded as unfounded and vile, have drawn sharp condemnation from political leaders and women’s groups alike. The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has strongly criticized the remarks, calling for Kuria’s immediate arrest for hate speech and online harassment.

Kihara, visibly shaken by the attack, addressed her supporters in Naivasha, denouncing the accusations as deeply personal and harmful. “This is not politics; this is witchcraft,” she said. “To use the memory of my late husband to settle political scores is the height of evil.” Her legal team argues that Kuria’s words were not only defamatory but also intentionally designed to cause significant psychological harm to Kihara.

Political Fallout and Legal Implications

As the lawsuit makes its way through the courts, the political fallout is growing. Kuria has stood firm, continuing to defend his actions with cryptic posts on social media about “truth.” However, his defiance has not quelled the growing public outcry, particularly from women leaders who see this as part of a broader pattern of gender-based attacks aimed at silencing women in politics.

KEWOPA has expressed alarm over the tactics used by Kuria, warning that such attacks are part of a concerted effort to undermine women in leadership roles. “If they can’t beat you on policy, they attack your sexuality and your family,” a KEWOPA spokesperson remarked, underscoring the gendered nature of the smear campaign.

Legal experts suggest that this case could serve as a critical test for Kenya’s Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes are on whether the law can hold politicians accountable for their actions in the digital space, setting a precedent for online conduct in future political discourse.