Janet Yellen, the US Federal Reserve Chairwoman, has warned that China’s billions in real estate debt will have ‘global trading consequences.’

The Biden administration is keeping an eye on China’s real estate debt, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. China is the world’s most indebted property developer. Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer, owes creditors more than $300 billion.

On CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Yellen was asked about concerns about a possible distribution to China’s economy if the debt could not be handled.

Margaret Brennan, the anchor, inquired about a possible “Lehman Brothers moment.” “How concerned are you about what’s going on within C posing a threat to the rest of the world?”