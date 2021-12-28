‘It’s Not Enough,’ Biden Admits Fault In Failed COVID-19 Testing Effort.

As the Omicron variation spreads across the country, President Joe Biden has revealed that he failed to take steps to build up COVID-19 testing capacity to meet demand.

Biden said his government had “additional work to do” on the country’s COVID-19 testing capacity in a video conference with governors on Monday, after patients reported waiting five to seven days for results. Rapid tests for at-home use were also flying off store shelves in locations where Omicron cases were spiking.

“It is insufficient. Clearly, it isn’t enough. If we’d known, we’d have pushed ourselves harder and faster if we could “”Seeing how difficult it was for some people to obtain a test this weekend demonstrates that we have more work to do, and we’re doing it,” Biden added. Biden stated that the Defense Production Act will be used to build more COVID-19 testing kits. He also stated that private insurance companies would compensate those who obtained at-home exams.

The Biden administration said this week that it would order 500 million free at-home quick tests, with the first batch arriving in January. The United States now has a monthly supply of around 200 million tests.

According to NBC News, the plan also includes the establishment of new testing facilities around the United States, in addition to the 20,000 currently active sites.

The video meeting between Biden and the governors comes after the Omicron version caused more than 1,000 flights to be canceled and over 5,000 to be delayed across the country on Monday. Winter weather was also blamed by other airlines for the cancellations.

Alaska Airlines has canceled 133 flights throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as 250 mainline flights in and out of Seattle.

Alaska Airlines issued a statement saying, “We are working hard to reposition planes and staff to get everyone where they need to go safely.”

United Airlines announced last week that it had canceled hundreds of flights owing to a staffing and crewing deficit on its planned routes.

In a memo obtained by CNN, United claimed, “The nationwide rise in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the individuals who oversee our operation.”