Is There Going To Be A Government Shutdown In The United States? Democrats Want to Fund the Government and Lift the Debt Ceiling Suspension.

Democrats in Congress are working feverishly to finance the government through early December and increase the debt ceiling to avoid a government shutdown.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate might vote on funding the government until December 3 on Wednesday or Thursday, avoiding a shutdown.

“With so many pressing issues to solve, the American people do not need a government shutdown right now. “One will not happen because of this proposal,” Schumer stated.

To reach President Biden’s desk and be signed, the idea, known as a fast passage, would need unanimous Senate backing. To keep the debt ceiling suspended until 2022, Congress would need to enact a continuing resolution.

Money for hurricane assistance and Afghan refugee settlement would also be included in the idea. If Congress fails to adopt the much-needed measure by Thursday midnight, government funding would expire, potentially resulting in furloughs and reduced services.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if Congress does not suspend or increase the debt ceiling by Oct. 18, the United States will be forced to default on its national debt for the first time in history.

“The United States’ full confidence and credit would be harmed, and our country would almost certainly face a financial crisis and economic recession,” Yellen stated.

The two issues of funding the government and lifting the debt ceiling are distinct. Raising the borrowing ceiling does not allow the Treasury to spend more money in the future; rather, it permits it to meet its current debt obligations.

As part of President Biden’s ambitious spending program meant to enhance the social safety net, Schumer pledged on Wednesday that his party will not use reconciliation to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

