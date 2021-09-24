Is There Going To Be A Government Shutdown? Here’s What You Should Expect.

The possibility of a government shutdown is becoming more real as Congress scrambles to find an agreement on annual funding bills before the Sept. 30 deadline. Warnings have begun to be sent to federal agencies to prepare for the third shutdown in three years.

According to CBS News, the administration’s Office of Management and Budget instructed department chiefs to prepare for a shutdown if Congress does not reach a deal on federal financing by the deadline.

“Every single member of this chamber will go on record as to whether they support keeping the government open and averting a default, or whether they support shutting us down and careening our country toward a first-ever default,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of Thursday’s debate on the chamber floor.

If the government shuts down, federal workers may be sent home on furlough until more funding is approved. Other employees, including as law enforcement officers, national security officials, and military personnel, would be forced to work without compensation.

The Washington Post reported that a shutdown may impede loan and passport applications, immigration court processes, food stamps, food safety inspections, free lunches in schools, and Social Security checks.

In a statement, Abdullah Hasan, an OMB spokesman, said, “We fully expect Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to keep our government open, get disaster relief to the Americans who need it, and avoid a catastrophic default, especially as we continue to confront the pandemic and power an economic recovery.”

“In the interim, responsible management necessitates that the government prepare for a funding shortfall. OMB is preparing for any contingency, in line with long-standing practice throughout numerous Administrations, and agency determinations about individual programs are being actively reviewed,” he added.

The House passed a short-term package to finance the government, suspend the debt ceiling, and grant emergency funds such as disaster relief; however, all Senate Republicans are expected to vote against it.

According to CNN, the Senate Democrats aim to vote on a financing bill in the next days, but there aren’t enough Republicans who will support it. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Democrats vow that there will be no government shutdown.

“The worst time in the world for us to shut down the government is when we are in the thick of a pandemic with 140,000 people getting infected every day and 2,000 people dying every day,” President. Washington Newsday Brief News.