Is There a Crisis in the Republican Party? Dick Cheney is trending on Twitter, and users are responding with hilarious responses.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney became a hot topic on Twitter on Thursday when his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said her father is “very disturbed” about where the Republican Party is headed.

At an Aspen Institute event, Liz Cheney said, “My father is extremely disturbed about where our party is, terribly troubled about where the country is.”

She credited her father, who served as Vice President under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, with providing her with a “tremendous source of advise, direction, and wisdom.”

Liz Cheney has received Republican pressure for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, and she was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him. She is now one of two members of Congress participating on the select committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected her, and some have labeled her a “Pelosi Republican.”

Dick Cheney’s remarks come at a time when Republicans have lost control of the Senate, House, and White House. Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, the party has been chastised for curtailing voting rights.

Despite two impeachments and failing to win the popular vote in two presidential elections, Trump, 75, remains the party’s face. Trump could potentially face a probe after Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s top financial officer, was charged in June with 15 felony counts for allegedly avoiding $344,745 in taxes over a 15-year period.

On social media, Liz Cheney’s comments to her father received a lot of attention.

Many Twitter users reacted to the trending topic of Dick Cheney by making harsh remarks regarding his involvement in forming the present Republican Party.

Dick Cheney is too evil for the Republican Party.

Allow that to sink in.

Then there are some days when you just find yourself agreeing with Dick Cheney.

It’s time to go quail hunting when the Republican Party is deeply troubled by Dick Cheney.

I’m profoundly disturbed that Dick Cheney was never charged with war crimes and that the US government still seeks his input. https://t.co/hivDiKb8xb

Dick Cheney, according to Liz Cheney, is “very worried” by the Republican Party’s current position.

It’s over, pssst.

If someone like Dick Cheney, the man who paved the path for MAGA, says there’s a problem with your party, you know it’s on its way down.

