Is it true that Democrats are losing Latino voters? In states like Texas and Florida, turnout was lower than expected.

Democrats are growing concerned that they are losing their hold on Latino voters, as recent data shows that their second-largest voting group is split between Republicans and Democrats.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more Latino voters are leaning right, as turnout in areas like Florida and Texas was lower than expected. In the 2020 presidential election, President Biden was able to win 63 percent of the Hispanic vote, but Democrats are still concerned about losing support.

“Do I believe the heads of Democrats should be on fire over this issue?” Yes, I am. “I think their heads should be on fire every day over this subject, regardless of what polls suggest,” Ivan Zapien, a former executive director of the Democratic National Committee’s Hispanic Leadership Council, told the Hill.

