Is it true that “Build Back Better” is no longer a viable option? The Senate intends to have a vote in 2022.

Despite Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., declaring his opposition to President Biden’s plan to expand social safety net programs and address climate change, Senate Democrats are committing to vote on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to his colleagues, “The Senate will, in fact, examine the Build Back Better Act very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television.”

Despite Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are still planning to vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation early in the new year. https://t.co/AqnYjZ4y8r All 50 Senate Democrats would be needed to pass the second part of Biden’s program, and Manchin’s freshly expressed opposition is the death blow to Biden’s agenda after months of discussions paring down the package to appease the West Virginia Senator.

“I am unable to vote to keep this piece of legislation alive. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t,” Manchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’ve tried everything humanly possible,” says the narrator. I’m not going to be able to get there.” The bill would have increased the child tax credit to $300 per month per kid, expanded Medicare and Medicaid, funded child care facilities, and encouraged the use of renewable energy. Until something is done, Schumer said the Senate will vote on a “updated House-version” of Build Back Better.

Many Democrats believe that enacting the bill is critical for the party to maintain its razor-thin House majority and control of the deadlocked Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, and that failure to do so will result in a repeat of the 2010 Tea Party carnage.

Jen Psaki, a White House press secretary, said Manchin “reversed his position” on Build Back Better and that “we will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position again again, to fulfill his earlier pledges and be true to his word.” The campaign for Build Back Better is “too enormous to give up,” says the author.