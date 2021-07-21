Is it possible to go on a super-spreader trip? COVID: Pelosi Aide, WH Staffer At Runaway Texas Dems’ DC Event Contract COVID: Pelosi Aide, WH Staffer At Runaway Texas Dems’ DC Event Contract

COVID-19 has been contracted by an assistant to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who chaperoned a group of Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C. last week, raising fears about a possible super-spreader event.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s top aide, told Fox News that the unidentified staff member who was infected with COVID-19 was completely vaccinated and had not recently communicated with the Speaker.

Except for those who have had contact with the sick person or who have had their test results come back negative, the “entire press office is working remotely,” according to Hammill.

Last Wednesday night, a White House employee who was at the same rooftop reception with the Texas Democrats at the Eaton DC Hotel tested positive for the virus.

According to Axios, the White House official has not had recent direct communication with President Joe Biden and has been removed from campus. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, verified the news, adding that the person, who is exhibiting minor symptoms, has been completely vaccinated and is awaiting a confirmation PCR test.

The Democratic lawmakers departed Austin and went to Washington in order to prevent the Texas legislature from voting on election integrity legislation due to a lack of quorum, and they face arrest if they return. Six of the 58 legislators on the trip have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, dampening their chances for an instant meeting with the president, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The latest instances have prompted fears about a possible super-spreader event initiated by the Texas Dems, as well as adding proof of fully vaccinated individuals developing COVID-19.

Psaki, on the other hand, attempted to downplay the report, claiming that the White House does not consider the episode to be a super-spreader occurrence. “Vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective. “Vaccines are something we’re familiar with,” she explained.

The caucus is “waiting for [the president]to call,” according to state Rep. Ina Minjarez of San Antonio. “There hasn’t been a meeting arranged, and there hasn’t been a change to that,” Psaki clarified.

In a statement to the group, Biden expressed his gratitude for their decision to “stand up for voting rights.” According to CNN, the group also visited with Vice President Kamala Harris, but Psaki stated the VP’s test results were negative.

Following the discussion with Texas state lawmakers, Harris’ staff stated she was “not at risk of exposure” over the weekend.